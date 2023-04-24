Anchorage moose poop contains microbials that pose risks, UAA study finds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new discovery about moose poop might surprise some Alaskan residents.

Researchers from the University of Alaska Anchorage have discovered something concerning — there are microbes in Anchorage moose scat that are anti-biotic resistant.

The findings are raising concerns for those who are immuno-compromised and for individuals who are homeless, especially since moose scat is ubiquitous in Anchorage.

Back in 2018, Grace Leu Burke, an assistant professor in the Medical Laboratory Science Department at UAA, started looking at moose poop to teach students the science of the bacteria that exist in fecal matter.

In the process, she found something she never expected.

“What I discovered with this moose scat is not only was there quite a bit of anti-microbial resistant bacteria — that bacteria where your typical antibiotic isn’t going to work — it’s actually has gotten worse over a period of time,” Leu Burke said.

She has now cultured over 300 samples of moose scat. The research found there are antibiotic-resistant microbes in the poop of moose that roam the Anchorage Bowl, especially in microbes of Escherichia coli, more commonly known as E. coli.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resistant infections can be difficult — and sometimes impossible — to treat. In this instance, the germs would have a hard time being killed and would continue to grow.

From those findings, she did not expect to find as much anti-microbial resistance or for it to be consistent, as well as increasing over time. Leu Burke explained anti-microbial resistance found in moose scat is similar to an ICU patient that was receiving a lot of antibiotics.

She still is unsure why moose wandering around Anchorage somehow have this type of resistance in their scat. It raised concerns for individuals that might be highly susceptible to infections.

“Immunocompromised, housing insecure — it’s important to know if they have the ability to become colonized, because what if they wind up in our emergency department or health care facilities,” she asked. “We need to know what’s coming in.”

With the amount of homeless individuals that will soon be on the streets when winter emergency shelters close, Leu Burke said the concern is growing.

“We have a significant housing insecure population in Anchorage that may not have access to the type of clean water that would allow them to wash,” Leu Burke said.

As Leu Burke has recognized the importance of the resistance bacteria, she has started looking into high-impact areas or hot spots around Anchorage where there might be the most moose scat.

“Maybe that’s something we need to focus on as far as a community, because it’s not safe that way,” Leu Burke said.

She warns anyone in the Anchorage Bowl area not to play with or use moose scat in projects. She emphasized the importance of washing hands or dog paws when entering a home, including wiping shoes.

Officials also advise to not handle moose scat, using it as garden fertilizer, composting, or crafting it into jewelry.

Currently, the research program doesn’t have a solution to the problem, but will continue to research the changes to moose scat over time.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.