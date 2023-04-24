APD says staffing levels are within ‘normalcy’ amidst a nationwide officer shortage

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are shortages of police officers in departments across the country. Recruitment for police departments is in a “crises,” according to a report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Sergeant David Abbott, a background investigations and training supervisor for the Anchorage Police Department, says their staffing levels resemble normalcy.

There are 402 law officers currently working for the Anchorage Police Department, APD said. That’s short a little more than 30 positions, according to Abbott, who works with APD’s recruitment office. That’s within the realm of normal staffing ebbs and flows, he said. Vacancies are spread through the department and not isolated to the patrol division. According to Abbott, the department is functioning as it should and they’re always recruiting staff.

“We try to do everything we can to reach out to people and diversify our applicant pool in many ways, both cultural diversity, life-experience diversity and professional diversity,” he said. “(It) is the one thing I’ve kind of pushed since I’ve been in this position.”

APD has a variety of job recruiting efforts including social media, marketing campaigns and videos. They’re currently hiring for police officers, dispatchers and positions in the records department, Abbott said.

Field officers require six months of a training academy and another six months of on-the-job training.

