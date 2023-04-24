April to end with slow warming, but still below average

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures briefly cooled through the weekend, coming off of the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen all year long. In fact, with a high of 49 degrees last Friday, that was the warmest day we’ve seen all year long. Even then, the month as a whole has continued to remain below average. It’s looking very possible we’ll end the month within the top 10 coldest.

While the weekend was a chilly one, this week will bring a slow warming trend to Southcentral. We’ll start off this week with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with highs expected to warm into the mid and upper 40s by this weekend. One thing that will change this week is the introduction to showers across Southcentral.

Most locations remain fairly dry this morning, outside of Prince William Sound. While that activity is set to taper off through the day, more widespread rain and wintry mix builds into the region starting Tuesday. We’ll initially see most of the action near coastal regions, while inland areas of Southcentral will see the better opportunity for rain by weeks end.

While we have yet to see our first 50 degree day of the year, it’s looking possible that we could see it as we transition to May. This will likely be our latest first 50 degree day since the 70s and 80s.

For Southeast, widespread rain and winds will move through the panhandle this week. We’ll see some dry time here and there, but the overall trend is wet with temperatures in the 40s and the 50s. It’s possible that parts of Southeast could see their first 60 degree day by weeks end.

Have a wonderful end to April!

