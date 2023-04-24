Aurora set to give a big show Sunday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A severe geomagnetic storm is occurring in the Earth’s upper atmosphere Sunday night.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm warning early Sunday afternoon resulting from a moderate solar flare, or coronal mass ejection, coming off the sun 2 days ago. This mean there is a very high probability of seeing widespread aurora into the first part of the overnight hours.

Scientists with NOAA’s SWPC, who classify this storm as severe, or a level 4 on a one to five scale, have been working closely with those in the energy and technology sectors to minimize any disruptions to anything electronic here on the ground.

“People who rely on global positioning systems or Global Navigation Satellite Services GNSS may experience difficulties with Positioning and Navigation, particularly in the rural zones,” the lead forecaster of the Space Weather Prediction Center Robert Steenburgh said.

Steenburgh also noted that those using radio communications from three to 30 megahertz will be experiencing some interference where aurora are present.

The level of activity may rival that of March 24th, exactly one month ago, as the northern two-thirds of the lower 48 from New England to the Northern plains to the Pacific Northwest stand more than a 10% chance of aurora activity tonight.

For us here in Alaska, the current KP index is very high, at 7, usually we stand a good chance with a 3 to a 4, so like one month ago, aurora over the state should be lighting up the night sky.

With Arctic high pressure dominating much of the state, it should be providing a mostly clear sky to see this cosmic spectacle.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.