Man, 24, arrested for first-degree murder in Fairbanks

A woman, 25, was found dead Sunday, police say
Fairbanks Police Department
Fairbanks Police Department
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 25-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Fairbanks, according to a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department.

After an investigation, Endeavor Riley, 24, was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correction Center - booked on first-degree murder.

FPD had originally responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at about 7:25 Sunday morning, the FPD statement read. EMS and police arrived and determined the woman was deceased.

Police say this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.

