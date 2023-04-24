Man who snowmachined from MN to AK with 2 friends credits indigenous communities for helping their trip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who snowmachined from Minnesota to Fairbanks is crediting the Indigenous people of Canada and Alaska among the many people who helped them make the long, rugged trip.

Rob Hallstrom made the more than 5,000-mile journey from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Fairbanks with two of his lifelong friends. The men left in early March and arrived in Fairbanks in mid-April. They were on three identical snowmachines, which were the same models in case they needed repairs along the way - and they definitely needed repairs along the way. There were two separate fires that held the men back along their journey. At some points, they had to wait in sparsely populated communities for parts to be shipped in. They worked in old garages and community buildings to get back on the trail.

There was a tremendous amount of support that came out of the woodwork for their trip, Hallstrom said.

“It’s such a collection of different experiences,” he said. “All of them unique and exciting. I’m a lifelong snowmobiler and I’ve rode snowmobiles through stuff that I never imagined until this trip. This was unbelievable, some of the things we did. I think the biggest surprise for me was just how interested everybody got in our trip and especially the First Nations people, how good they were to us,” he said. “People got really excited about our trip and were so helpful. It’s just amazing and this happened all the time.”

The men, calling themselves the “3 Old Guys,” mapped their own path through the rugged terrain on old maps and trails - some that hadn’t been used in years. Hallstrom says this is the longest snowmachine ride he’s ever taken.

The men left Grand Rapids on March 6 and arrived in Fairbanks April 13.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.