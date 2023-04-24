Political Pipeline: Alaska’s News Source Political Blog

April 24 - Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger

Thousands of Alaskans who depend on government assistance have waited months for food stamp benefits, exacerbating a hunger crisis laid bare by the pandemic, inflation and the remnants of a typhoon.

The backlog began last August and is especially concerning for residents in far-flung areas not connected by roads. Food is shipped in by barge or airplane and costs of basic goods are often exorbitant.

Around 13% of the state’s roughly 735,000 residents received food stamp benefits in July, before the troubles began.

The state is scrambling to fix its slow response and has provided $1.7 million to get emergency relief to the most isolated villages.

Source: Associated Press

April 20 - Senate Finance Committee hears public testimony on state budget

The Senate Finance Committee is hearing public testimony on the state budget, to include the fiscal year operating budget, capital budget and mental health budget.

Thus far, the Senate’s priorities have been have largely focused on education funding, which could include a $1,000 boost to the Base Student Allocation, and bolstering certain pension plans.

Continued public hearings are set for Friday, beginning at 9 a.m.

April 20 - Anchorage Police Department press conference

Anchorage Police held a press conference on Thursday where they responded to reporter questions about the delay in implementing body-worn cameras for officers.

April 18 - Alaska Senate working to close budget gap with House on PFD, education

funding

Alaska Senate working to close budget gap with House on dividend, education funding

With education funding and the Permanent Fund Dividend still a work in progress, the two sides are closing the gap, but conceded in a press availability Tuesday in Juneau that there is still some distance to close. Read the latest from Joey Klecka here.

April 17 - Check out the latest episode of Alaska’s Political Pipeline podcast

Click here to check out the latest episode of Alaska’s Political Pipeline: Mayor Dave Bronson lost a key employee, but gained a couple as well. His spokesman says progress is being made on filling other positions.

Plus, there’s just about a month left in the legislative session in Juneau. What’s up with the PFD, education spending and ‘parental rights?’ And ... Albania.

Alaska's Political Pipeline (KTUU)

