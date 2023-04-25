907 Sports: NYO athletes talk about the games and hear from two new AK Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

907 Sports April 24th
By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout last weekend, Alaskans were treated to a show of winning kicks, jumps and pulls, but the 2023 Native Youth Olympic games are about much more than just competition.

Plus, hear from two newly inducted players going into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame with host Austin Sjong.

