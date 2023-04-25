Anchorage Likely to see latest first 50 degree day in 40 years

The warmest Anchorage has seen this year was a high of 49 on April 21
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - April marks the 3rd consecutive month where temperatures have been remaining below normal. While we’ve seen a handful of days where temperatures have managed to warm above average, we have yet to see our first 50 degree day of the year. On average, Anchorage typically sees it around April 15, with this year likely not occurring until we flip the page to May.

While temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 40s today, we’ll still be 5 to 8 degrees below average. However, temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the week, with an increased chance of seeing rain showers. While inland areas will hold onto the better chance of seeing rain by weeks end, coastal regions of Southcentral will get in on the action today.

Coastal regions will see areas of wintry mix and breezy conditions today, with inland locations expected to see thicker cloud coverage. By this afternoon most locations will already be sitting up under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance that inland locations could see a sprinkle or two, but the overall trend remains dry for inland regions.

Starting tomorrow another low moves into the Gulf of Alaska bringing a better opportunity for much of Southcentral to see a light rain/snow event. With clouds and the uptick in precipitation, highs for most of this week will range from 43 to 48 degrees. The stretch of warmer air doesn’t arrive until we welcome in May. By weeks end, highs will be flirting with 50 degrees, with Anchorage possibly seeing the first 50 degree day next week.

While Southcentral remains unseasonably cool with passing showers, widespread rain will be the focus for Southeast. With each incoming system there will be a brief lull in the activity, with the first part of the weekend shaping up to be the better day. In fact by Friday and Saturday, parts of the panhandle will warm into the 60s for the first time this year.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested on murder charges in Fairbanks
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
They rode more than 5,000 miles in the rugged terrain through the deep north
Man who snowmachined from Minnesota to Alaska with 2 friends tells tale
Anchorage moose poop contains microbials that pose risks, UAA study finds
Anchorage moose poop contains microbials that pose risks, UAA study finds
12-year-old returns to Alaska after successful heart transplant.
12-year-old Alaskan receives heart transplant after lifelong heart issue

Latest News

Anchorage Likely to see latest first 50 degree day in 40 years
Anchorage Likely to see latest first 50 degree day in 40 years
Temperatures slowly warming, active weather returns
Temperatures slowly warming as active weather returns
Temperatures slowly warming, active weather returns
Temperatures slowly warming, active weather returns
April to end with slow warming, but still below average
April to end with slow warming, but still below average