Anchorage Likely to see latest first 50 degree day in 40 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - April marks the 3rd consecutive month where temperatures have been remaining below normal. While we’ve seen a handful of days where temperatures have managed to warm above average, we have yet to see our first 50 degree day of the year. On average, Anchorage typically sees it around April 15, with this year likely not occurring until we flip the page to May.

While temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 40s today, we’ll still be 5 to 8 degrees below average. However, temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the week, with an increased chance of seeing rain showers. While inland areas will hold onto the better chance of seeing rain by weeks end, coastal regions of Southcentral will get in on the action today.

Coastal regions will see areas of wintry mix and breezy conditions today, with inland locations expected to see thicker cloud coverage. By this afternoon most locations will already be sitting up under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance that inland locations could see a sprinkle or two, but the overall trend remains dry for inland regions.

Starting tomorrow another low moves into the Gulf of Alaska bringing a better opportunity for much of Southcentral to see a light rain/snow event. With clouds and the uptick in precipitation, highs for most of this week will range from 43 to 48 degrees. The stretch of warmer air doesn’t arrive until we welcome in May. By weeks end, highs will be flirting with 50 degrees, with Anchorage possibly seeing the first 50 degree day next week.

While Southcentral remains unseasonably cool with passing showers, widespread rain will be the focus for Southeast. With each incoming system there will be a brief lull in the activity, with the first part of the weekend shaping up to be the better day. In fact by Friday and Saturday, parts of the panhandle will warm into the 60s for the first time this year.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.