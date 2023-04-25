Golden Lion Hotel to open as low income housing complex by end of June

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson said Tuesday that the city will be transforming a Midtown vacant hotel into a low-income housing complex by the end of June.

The mayor made the announcement during a joint press conference with Anchorage Assembly members Felix Rivera and Suzanne LaFrance and Anchorage’s Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson at City Hall.

“As we work together to make sure no one sleeps out in the cold, I have directed my team to move quickly with a plan that opens the former Golden Lion Hotel as quickly as possible,” Bronson said.

The new complex would create 85, single-occupant rooms. The units would be targeted toward the city’s most vulnerable population.

“Housing is the solution to homelessness,” Rivera said.

“Successes like what we are announcing today should provide hope to residents of the municipality that we are moving in the right direction and that we are getting the work done,” Rivera added.

Rivera said he and assembly member Meg Zaletel during tonight’s Assembly meeting will be bringing forward an amendment to allocate $250,000 of the alcohol tax funds to help with start-up costs.

Johnson says the plan is to have people begin moving in by the first two weeks of May, prior to the second and final closing of the Sullivan Arena. The Assembly is working out a budget amendment that would fund an extra month’s stay at the Sullivan for 90 individuals with mobility individuals. The facility is closing as a mass homeless shelter on May 1 at noon.

“The target population is individuals who are experiencing mobility issues that impact their daily life and mobility,” Johnson said. “Especially since winter is still here and we know that that population is going to be highly vulnerable outside.”

“Our plan right now is to have a smooth transition from the demobilization of the Sullivan into the Golden Lion and so we hope that there is not a gap, we’re just giving ourselves a little extra wiggle room just in case,” Johnson said.

There is still work to be done on the complex.

“To stand up the Golden Lion, I put $750,000 in our first quarter budget to bring that property up to standards. Key safety items like the fire sprinkle system and the interior electrical upgrades, will be addressed by this funding,” Bronson said.

