As migratory birds return, so does potential for avian flu outbreaks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As longer days return to Alaska, migratory birds have been flocking their way back north — and with them comes the potential for a continuation of last year’s Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPIA) outbreak. The state saw the first confirmed cases of H5N1 in April 2022, after birds and a red fox both tested positive.

As of April 18 of this year, 230 wild birds in Alaska have tested positive for the avian flu with 6,588 cases total in the United States. In 2022, illness in at least four mixed domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough affected over 1,000 birds.

The state’s veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach said the virus never left Alaska in the winter months, and has spread beyond the local bird population.

“Last year we had a brown bear, a black bear, and red fox that were detected,” Gerlach said. “Now Fish and Game is going to go ahead and expand their surveillance for other mammal species.”

According to Gerlach, species such as raccoons, possums, and skunks that were infected with the virus in the Lower 48 and Canada typically died as a result of contraction. The United States Department of Agriculture, the virus has been detected in over a dozen different species, including marine mammals.

That spread among different species is why the state is teaming up with Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, USGS, as well as NOAA to track the avian flu this season.

“That can have another effect on the ecology — and even issues with respect to marine mammals,” Gerlach said. “That could affect then how Native subsistent hunters may be able to go out and get food and resources that way.”

Gerlach said there’s no real way to determine how many cases the state could possibly see this season, but that chicken coop owners should take necessary precautions to keep their flocks safe with a 90% to 100% mortality rate among chickens.

Gerlach recommends owners fence poultry in when letting them outside to prevent interaction with wild birds, but ultimately keeping them inside a coop is the safest possibility. Water and feed should be provided inside a coop to avoid attracting wild birds to a property, and properly sanitizing footwear as well as changing clothing after interacting with a flock is essential.

“Being out in that wild bird environment, you can go ahead and get contaminated and inadvertently bring that back and contaminate your birds and get them sick.”

According to Gerlach, some countries have started testing vaccines in domestic poultry, but the USDA is still working on developing one in the United States.

Anyone who suspects their flock may be infected with HPAI is asked to contact the state’s veterinary office immediately.

