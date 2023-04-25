Revised plan to keep Sullivan open for 90 people would cost $326K

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three members of the Anchorage Assembly are spearheading an effort to keep the shelter at the Sullivan Arena open beyond the scheduled closure date of April 30, and are requesting $326,000 to provide care for those who will stay.

The budget amendment to be presented on Tuesday by Felix Rivera, Chris Constant and Daniel Volland would appropriate $326,000 to keep the doors of the Sullivan Arena shelter open for all clients until noon on May 1, and provide funding for it to remain open for up to 90 clients until May 31. It would also set aside $10,000 for the transportation needs of the residents that need to remain at the Sullivan.

According to documents from the Anchorage Assembly, the plan would utilize the municipality’s alcohol tax fund balance to pay for the extension.

Assembly members are concerned that the planned closure on April 30 presents health and safety issues for those with physical disabilities or additional health needs. They say that if those clients are forced to leave now, it could be dangerous for them.

“We’re really talking about folks who have mobility issues or who would have difficulty navigating through life if they were kicked out of the Sullivan come May 1,” Rivera said.

Despite concerns from neighbors around the Sullivan, Rivera says the clients who remain at the shelter are not likely to cause a disruption.

“What we’re doing is a step-down approach where we’re keeping a small population, again 90 individuals, who likely aren’t going to be causing a bunch of ruckus in the neighborhood,” Rivera said. “My goal is that these are folks who are going to be good to the neighborhood and transitioning them for about a month out of the Sullivan, and then that’s it.”

A recent assessment suggests that approximately 174 clients at the shelter have physical disabilities or behavioral health concerns that could make survival difficult in the still-low temperatures of early spring.

The Rivera, Constant and Volland budget amendment will be presented at Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting.

