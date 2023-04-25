Temperatures slowly warming as active weather returns

Temperatures have consistently been below normal this month, making this the coldest April-to-date we’ve seen in ten years in Anchorage
Temperatures will slowly warm as active weather returns.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage dropped to 23° Monday morning. Not only is a low temperature of 23° more than ten degrees below normal, but it’s also just 2° shy of a record low. The coldest we’ve ever seen on April 24th is 21°.

Temperatures have consistently been below normal this month, making this the coldest April-to-date we’ve seen in ten years in Anchorage. Monday will however be the coldest day this week as temperatures will slowly warm as active weather returns.

We’ll see a storm system pushing in from the Aleutians Tuesday. This will bring a wintery mix to Kodiak, the Kenai Peninsula, and Prince William Sound. Anchorage and the Valley can expect increasing clouds, breezy winds, and slightly warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week with highs moving into the mid-40s and low temperatures up to the mid-to-upper 30s. You can otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies late in the week with rain likely across Southcentral Friday through Sunday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday and enjoy the sunshine early in the day!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

