Victims of violent crime remembered during Anchorage ceremony

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage nonprofit Victims For Justice hosted a remembrance event for people impacted by violent crimes on Monday in downtown Anchorage.

One by one, individuals attached colorful ribbons to the small trees dotting Hostetler Park, each ribbon representing a victim of a violent crime. Among the many crimes remembered during the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event, black ribbons stood for victims of homicide, purple for victims of domestic violence and teal for victims of rape.

Sherry Walker tied a black bow to remember her 19-year-old daughter Linda Anne, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2014. Walker also carried a picture of her daughter to the ceremony. She believes her daughter’s death could have been prevented.

“Education needs to be out there to learn about domestic violence and teen dating violence,” Miller said. “And I think this is my way of spreading the word so that other parents, siblings, don’t have to go through what we went through.”

According to a 2021 Crime Report from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, violent crime is at a six-year low in Alaska. But the rates remain high, often far above the national average. The report says a violent crime happens in Alaska every 1.5 hours, a murder happens every 8.5 days and a rape happens every eight hours.

Blaze Bell is the board president of Victims For Justice, and herself a victim of violent crime.

“That experience changed my life forever, it was so terrifying,” she said. “Even though it was 20 years ago, anyone with post-traumatic stress disorder knows that it doesn’t really understand time.”

Bell said navigating the criminal justice system can be extremely difficult for victims who often don’t understand the rights they have.

“It really feels that our justice system was set up with the perpetrators in mind and their rights, and not the victim’s rights,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in that area.”

This year’s theme for Crime Victims’ Rights Week is: “Survivor’s Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

Lane Tucker, U.S. Attorney for Alaska who was a speaker at the event, said the federal office is working hard to prosecute crimes and ensure that both victims and witnesses are fully supported.

