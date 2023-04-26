Alaskan humanitarians respond to conflict in Sudan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of Alaskans is helping to provide humanitarian aid in South Sudan as part of a wider effort to provide relief to the thousands of refugees fleeing to the area.

The Alaska Health Project South Sudan is headquartered in Anchorage. Its founders say they have established medical clinics, improved agricultural practices and built 56 wells in South Sudan since 2008. With the conflict in Khartoum, the group says they now want to build even more wells in the country as more South Sudan population grows with refugees.

Dr. Jack Hickel is the board president of the organization, which is a nonprofit that has been working to strengthen impoverished communities by helping provide clean drinking water, improving agriculture and establishing medical clinics.

“To fight starvation and malnutrition, it’s an amazing opportunity to do good,” Hickel said. “We find ourself in the right place at the right time. There’s been wars, we’ve worked right through it.”

Hickel says he hopes the recent conflict in Khartoum doesn’t lead to another civil war.

“That country, since 1955, has gone through three civil wars with very few years in between,” he said. “It’s just devastated that country.”

Hickel, and executive director Todd Hardesty, say they are trying to turn tragedy into an opportunity to help.

“If what we can do to help is collectively bring clean water to refugees, that’s going to help and that’s actually going to lift us up to a point, lift the world up to a point that is better than it was before we tried to help it,” Hardesty said.

There have already been thousands of people crossing into South Sudan daily, Hickel said. The men anticipate the number of refugees in the region to continue to grow.

“This is like one more domino that is fallen that is pushing the entire region to having a humanitarian crisis beyond anything that we could have considered two weeks ago,” Hardesty said. “It has that potential.”

More people in need means more work overseas, with big goals.

“We’re going to do some very intense fundraising to drill more wells,” Hickel said. “Each well costs about $15,000 to put in, even in the flood season where we’re at now. We elevate those wells on platforms so the wells are functioning year-round even in flooded waters.”

The men say they’re going to install new wells based on need and where refugees are going. They hope to have 40 more wells put in by 2025 and have 1,000 additional family farms in South Sudan.

The organization was originally founded as The Alaska Sudan Medical Project. The group continues its same work as the Alaska Health Project South Sudan.

