Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl

Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is enlisting the help of outside groups to address the growing problem of fentanyl use by students, including the State of Alaska and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The opioid epidemic has ripped through Anchorage high schools this spring. At least 10 students have overdosed since the beginning of March and fentanyl is suspected in many of those cases, according to the district. District spokesperson Lisa Miller said none of the 10 cases were fatal — including five that happened in a single day — and that they occurred in five of the district’s eight high schools.

The district worked with the state and DEA to develop an outreach plan for students and their families. Part of the plan includes holding school-wide assemblies at Anchorage middle and high schools to educate students about the dangers of fentanyl.

West High Principal Ja Dorris said it’s important to get the message out now with the end of the school year fast approaching.

“It’s springtime, we have a bunch of celebrations, grad parties, senior skip day, prom, all those kinds of things that likely increases the chances of these kinds of things happening,” said Dorris. “So I thought it was important to try and get that out before these events take place.”

West was one of the first schools to hold an assembly Tuesday where community members talked about losing their children to fentanyl poisoning. Students also watched an emotional film called Dead on Arrival where parents spoke about their loss. Miller said similar events are planned at other Anchorage high schools and middle schools, although the movie will likely be shown only to high school students.

The district also recently held trainings for principals that included how to use the Narcan Emergency Overdose Kits that are now available at every school including elementary schools.

“Safety is always our No. 1 priority so whatever we can do to spread awareness about fentanyl use and have students and staff — anyone confident in how to respond and understand the symptoms and what to do in those scenarios if something were to happen on campus — that’s our goal,” said Miller. “To be as prepared as possible.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested on murder charges in Fairbanks
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
They rode more than 5,000 miles in the rugged terrain through the deep north
Man who snowmachined from Minnesota to Alaska with 2 friends tells tale
An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
JBER Air National Guard member indicted on multiple child pornography charges

Latest News

Mayor Dave Bronson said Tuesday that the city will be transforming a Midtown vacant hotel into...
Golden Lion Hotel to open as low income housing complex by end of June
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
The two-day public hearing in downtown Anchorage is the second of seven the commission has...
Not Invisible Act commissioners gather in Anchorage to take testimony on missing and murdered Indigenous people
Mayor Dave Bronson for the Municipality of Anchorage announced Tuesday during a press...
Golden Lion Hotel to open as low income housing complex by end of June