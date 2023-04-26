Cool & cloudy as we wait for warmer temps

Alaska gets a spring mix of rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cool temperatures and cloudy skies are keeping the spring thing from really kicking into high gear in Alaska.

Anchorage is still waiting to hit its first official “50 degree” high for the year. And its running late.

Areas of low pressure will circulate through the Gulf of Alaska through the week, providing the clouds and rain/snow showers, and even gusty winds by mid-week.

Klawock was the hot spot with a high of 50 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 20 below zero in Anaktuvuk Pass for the cold spot in the state.

MF-Forecast 4-25-23
Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Mayor Dave Bronson said Tuesday that the city will be transforming a Midtown vacant hotel into...
Golden Lion Hotel to open as low income housing complex by end of June
