Cool & cloudy as we wait for warmer temps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cool temperatures and cloudy skies are keeping the spring thing from really kicking into high gear in Alaska.

Anchorage is still waiting to hit its first official “50 degree” high for the year. And its running late.

Areas of low pressure will circulate through the Gulf of Alaska through the week, providing the clouds and rain/snow showers, and even gusty winds by mid-week.

Klawock was the hot spot with a high of 50 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 20 below zero in Anaktuvuk Pass for the cold spot in the state.

