Not Invisible Act commissioners gather in Anchorage to take testimony on missing and murdered Indigenous people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For too long, solving the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People has been underfunded and overlooked, which is why in October of 2020, Congress made efforts to combat violence against Native Americans and Alaska Natives by passing the Not Invisible Act. The bill was championed by United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

On Tuesday, commissioners from two of its six subcommittees formed by the act convened at the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage to solicit public testimony from survivors and families of victims in Alaska. It’s the second of seven public hearings scheduled this summer across multiple states including Oklahoma, Arizona, Minnesota, California, New Mexico, and Montana.

The goal of the hearings is to help shape recommendations on steps the federal government can take to address the crisis of missing, murdered, and human trafficking cases in the United States. The commission is expected to introduce its recommendations by October 2023.

Panel members made up of local community leaders answered questions from the commission regarding their experience with policies, victim and family resources, as well as law enforcement in their areas. Panel members spoke candidly about issues surrounding education, early intervention, substance abuse, cultural connection in urban settings, and a gross lack of case data.

The two subcommittees at Tuesday’s hearing included Victim Services as well as Legislative and Administrative changes.

After panel discussions, the floor opened to individual testimony that was closed to media for privacy. The public hearing will conclude Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled to be held in Flagstaff, AZ sometime in May.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.