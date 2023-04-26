Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees

Assembly to consider proposed settlements for Amy Demboski and Heather MacAlpine
FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
By David Bernknopf and Mike Mason
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant confirmed in an email to Alaska’s News Source on Wednesday that the Assembly plans to review proposed settlements with former municipal employees Amy Demboski and Heather MacAlpine, who were both fired by Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

The Assembly will meet to discuss appropriating the money on May 5 in an executive session, according to Constant.

Constant said the mayor’s office will be asked to provide details of the proposed settlements totaling $827,500. It is not clear how the money might be allocated between the two.

In February, former director of the city’s Office of Equal Opportunity, Heather MacAlpine, filed a lawsuit in federal court, accusing Bronson of firing her in May 2022 in retaliation for investigating potential improper acts by his administration.

Her lawsuit says her investigations included looking into the actions and policies of municipal Library Director Judy Eledge.

Meanwhile, the city’s former municipal manager, Amy Demboski, claims she was fired last December in retaliation for threatening to expose illegal acts committed by the mayor.

Those included issuing inappropriate sole-source contracts, doing improper favors for friends, and creating a “toxic work environment.”

Demboski’s attorney Scott Kendall declined to comment when asked Wednesday by Alaska’s News Source.

MacAlpine’s attorney Eva Gardner has not responded to request for comment. The mayor’s office has also not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

