Sterling Highway collision near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle wreck that left one person dead and two others with serious injuries outside of Anchor Point on Tuesday night.

According to troopers, authorities were alerted to a two-vehicle collision just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile 160 of the Sterling Highway.

Anchor Point resident Carol Spracklin, 57, was declared deceased by emergency medical personnel. Spracklin was the passenger in a Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound that crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided with a Saturn Sky. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an Anchorage hospital and the driver of the Sky was transported to a Soldotna Hospital.

The Sterling Highway was closed for several hours as the crash scene was investigated.

