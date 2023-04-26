Sullivan Arena shelter extends operations additional month for limited number with disabilities, impairments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents experiencing homelessness who need the most help will now be getting it, at least for another month.

Over a dozen budget amendments passed at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, including one that would aid the most vulnerable people staying at the Sullivan Arena near Midtown. The shelter planned to close on April 30, but Assembly members have been concerned about the health and safety issues for those with physical disabilities and additional needs.

Some members have emphasized that if clients were forced to leave now, it could be dangerous for them. The newly-passed amendment will ensure that those who have significant issues navigating the city will have a place to stay for another month and can be slowly integrated out of the Sullivan Arena.

“There are a series of items related to the alcohol tax that would fund various services relating to homelessness and prevention and other items, and we are going to have discussions on a short-term extension for a number of folks who are mobility challenged, who can’t really navigate the snow” said Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant.

Midtown representative Felix Rivera said those with mobility issues who would have a harder time navigating through life without a facility like the Sullivan are the ones that would be helped in this scenario.

The Assembly still intends to close the Sullivan Arena as quickly as possible, but said closing the Sullivan on a weekday, rather than a weekend, would be more convenient.

The budget amendments that passed would will appropriate $326,000 to do three things:

Keep the doors of the Sullivan Arena shelter open for all clients until noon on May 1

Provide funding for it to remain open for up to 90 clients, who have conditions that impair daily activity and mobility, until 12:01 p.m. on May 31

Set aside $10,000 for the transportation needs of the residents that need to remain at the Sullivan

Restorative and Reentry services (RSS) will maintain third-party oversight of operations at the shelter and will give weekly reports on activities to the Assembly through May 31

Food services at the Sullivan Arena through the end of the month

It’s considered as a step-down approach, where only 90 people will be staying at the shelter through the end of May. Rivera believes the small population of people with conditions will not cause any trouble in the neighborhood.

“How am I feeling about it? I hate it but at the same time, it’s the compassionate thing to do,” Constant said. “So it’s a shame that we aren’t at a point right now where we have a place — a home — for people to do.”

While there is still concern for the majority of individuals who will be leaving the shelter on the previously planned date of April 30, Assembly members say the extension for the neediest people is a short-term solution, but also a stepping stone, to finding a long-term plan for the issue of homelessness in Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.