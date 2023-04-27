2 helicopters from Fort Wainwright crash near Healy

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright have crashed in the Denali Borough near the town of Healy.

The conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

