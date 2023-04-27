2 helicopters from Fort Wainwright crash near Healy

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright have crashed in the Denali Borough near the town of Healy.

The conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
Alaska State Troopers badge
Sterling Highway collision near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees

Latest News

FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in...
Pebble Mine appeal to be considered again
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake
The Matanska-Susitna Borough building located in Palmer.
Mat-Su public weighs in on how to use $2.3M opioid settlement money
Mat-Su public weighs in on how to use $2.3M opioid settlement money
Mat-Su public weighs in on how to use $2.3M opioid settlement money