5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
JBER Air National Guard member indicted on multiple child pornography charges
A lockdown in the community of Emmonak has been lifted following the arrest of an armed suspect
Emmonak lockdown ends with arrest of armed suspect
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater

Latest News

Bill put forward creating a Code of Conduct for Supreme Court Justices by Senators Lisa...
Bill put forward creating a Code of Conduct for Supreme Court Justices
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
Some argue that the book should be removed from the youth section of the Anchorage Library.
Director to decide fate of controversial book at Anchorage Public Library