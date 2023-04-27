Active weather brings showers and cooler temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even though temperatures have slowly warmed each morning across Southcentral Alaska, the afternoons are still remaining below average.

A lot of this is due to the fact that the active weather is keeping mostly cloudy skies and rain showers around. This is limiting just how warm we’re able to get across Southcentral. With only a few days left in the month, Anchorage is currently sitting at the eighth-coldest April on record. It’s possible that this year could close out just outside the top five coldest by the end of the month.

Highs today will return back into the mid-40s with some light rain showers. Inland regions will see some rain and snow move through by this evening and into Friday. Expect the activity to be isolated to scattered in nature, with little to no accumulation in the higher elevations. With the active weather around, avalanche issues will continue to be a concern. Above 2,500 feet, the avalanche danger remains considerable and will likely stay that way through the weekend.

While Southcentral is dealing with some passing rain showers, widespread rain and winds are impacting Southeast Alaska. Winds up to 45 mph are possible through the day, with the highest wind gusts through Taiya Inlet and Lynn Canal. We’ll see up to an inch of rain between today and tomorrow for the Panhandle. There are signs of drier weather returning for the first part of the weekend, with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Anchorage is still chasing the first 50-degree day of the year. It looks possible we could come near that next week, although more rain in the forecast could keep things on the cooler side.

Have a safe and wonderful Thursday!

