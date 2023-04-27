Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A jury has acquitted an Anchorage man in the 2018 death of a woman on Flat Lake, attorneys in the case say.

A Palmer jury acquitted 31-year-old Reagan Martz, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jennifer Horazdovsky on June 9, 2018. Martz’s boat had collided with an innertube carrying three women that was being towed by another vessel, killing 35-year-old Horazdovsky and seriously injuring the other women.

According to early reports of the incident, Martz fled Flat Lake after the accident before Alaska State Troopers located him nearby on a Jet Ski and placed him under arrest. Charging documents for the arrest indicate Martz initially refused to submit to a blood alcohol test before giving a breath sample that registered at .163, more than twice the legal limit.

An attorney for Martz said the jury was courageous in their thoughtful contemplation of the verdict.

“Trial lasted three weeks in the case, and the jury deliberated for almost another full week,” attorney John P. Cashion said. “I have been involved in jury trial practice for more than twenty years, and I have never seen a more conscientious jury.

“There were no winners in this trial, numerous lives were permanently affected by the underlying accident, and it took a courageous jury to fairly weigh the facts and apply the law.”

This article has been updated to reflect that Cashion is attorney for Martz, not the Horazdovsky family.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

