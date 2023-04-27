Cool air mass for Alaska as April ends

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Especially chilly temperatures are still affecting the state mid-week and in the coming days. When can we stop talking about the cold air?

Anchorage is still waiting to see its first official 50 degree high, although other parts of the state have hit that mark.

In fact, it is going to stay cool enough to see a chance of snow —but perhaps not sticking snow — showing up in the forecast for Southcentral. That chance starts late Thursday night to Friday morning, when temperatures are at their coolest. Now, before getting too worked up about it, accumulations aren’t expected and snow doesn’t last long at this time of year.

It is cold, even below freezing and below zero in parts of the state like the northern coast. Deadhorse drops to close to 10 below zero overnight. Fairbanks drops to 22 degrees.

Cold air is being transported from the north by upper level winds — like a conveyor belt — and that is keeping Alaska in a stalled state for warmer spring temperatures.

For the Aleutians, this will mean snow and rain showers.

The jet stream is south of the Aleutian Chain, and is still able to direct storms north into the state.

Rain for Southeast and it could be heavy at times — wet and windy, in fact.

Ketchikan was the hot spot with a high of 51 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 16 below zero in Anaktuvuk Pass for the cold spot in the state.

