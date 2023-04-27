Juneau two-vehicle collision leaves one dead

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A truck was found wedged against the side of a traffic pole in a deadly car collision at a busy Juneau intersection on Wednesday evening.

According to the Juneau police, three people were stuck in a 2003 Ford truck “lodged against a traffic pole” after the vehicle collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Egan Drive and Mendenhall Loop Road.

Capital City Fire/Rescue found one of the truck passengers to be dead on the scene while the other passenger and driver were extracted from the vehicle and taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital in critical collision.

The occupants of the Toyota — an 18-year-old girl driver and a 15-year-old boy passenger — were also attended to at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

