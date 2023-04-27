Juneau two-vehicle collision leaves one dead

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A truck was found wedged against the side of a traffic pole in a deadly car collision at a busy Juneau intersection on Wednesday evening.

According to the Juneau police, three people were stuck in a 2003 Ford truck “lodged against a traffic pole” after the vehicle collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Egan Drive and Mendenhall Loop Road.

Capital City Fire/Rescue found one of the truck passengers to be dead on the scene while the other passenger and driver were extracted from the vehicle and taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital in critical collision.

The occupants of the Toyota — an 18-year-old girl driver and a 15-year-old boy passenger — were also attended to at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
JBER Air National Guard member indicted on multiple child pornography charges
A lockdown in the community of Emmonak has been lifted following the arrest of an armed suspect
Emmonak lockdown ends with arrest of armed suspect
Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater

Latest News

Bill put forward creating a Code of Conduct for Supreme Court Justices by Senators Lisa...
Bill put forward creating a Code of Conduct for Supreme Court Justices
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
Some argue that the book should be removed from the youth section of the Anchorage Library.
Director to decide fate of controversial book at Anchorage Public Library
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee