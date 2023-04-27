Mat-Su public weighs in on how to use $2.3M opioid settlement money

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The opioid epidemic is one that is far-reaching and that has left many Alaskan families in shambles over the years.

As a result, the State of Alaska pursued litigation against some of those distributing prescription opioids which has resulted in over $50 million in settlement money, with another $30 million expected to also come in, but there’s a question of what to do with the money received.

On Wednesday night, the Mat-Su Borough held the first of three special meetings to determine which needs for combating the opioid pandemic are most dire. Testifiers had varying ideas of where the money should go.

“They want each of the nine participants in this opioid lawsuit settlement, they want each of those to do a needs assessment in their communities to find out which of the four main remediation areas are the greatest need within that” said Hays.

It’s required that $2.3 million in settlement money, distributed over 18 years, go toward four things:

Primary prevention

Harm reduction

Treatment

Recovery

It’s the second year the borough has received payments and the Mat-Su Assembly needs to decide what the nearly $300,000 for this year will be used for.

The lawsuit and settlements with the state and municipality says there has to be a way to dictate how to spend the money and as such, the Mat-Su Borough is having public meetings, conducting a public survey, and naming a committee of experts to come up with priority needs.

Community members who spoke thought all of the options were important. Many had a hard time choosing what could best curb the opioid epidemic.

George Hays, the Deputy Borough Manager, began with a question.

“What do you feel is the greatest need for opioid remediation?” he asked.

“These are all four really strong areas, but number four for me is you train people,” said testifier Bryson Connelley, who works for Life Changers Outreach. “You get people through the process of recovery and teach them they can change and then they go out and spread it through the community.”

“Whatever we spend this money on, the idea is that we have some effectiveness of trying to curb this epidemic that we have in our community, and we’re not doing a very good job of it,” said Joe Irvine, a former high school counselor in Palmer.

At least 160 Alaskans died in 2021, which was part of the 106,699 people who died across the nation, a number that Hays said should catch anyone’s attention.

“That’s huge,” Hays emphasized.

Hays says 40 of the deaths reported for 2021 took place in the Mat-Su.

“The facts are out there that are at a critical mass that we need to do something and we need to get into action,” said Michael Carson, Vice President at MyHouse of Mat-Su.

Ultimately, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly will make the final decision on how to spend the settlement funds.

The next special public meetings on the schedule are May 18 at the Willow Community Center and May 25 at the Curtis Menard Sports Center.

