Murkowksi, King introduce Supreme Court code of conduct bill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senator Lisa Murkowski joined Maine senator Angus King in introducing a bill that would create a code of ethics for justices of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The bill would require the Supreme Court to implement the code within one year from the bill becoming a law, and would create checks intended to prevent Supreme Court justices from engaging in questionable or unethical behavior.

Those checks include designating an individual to oversee and publicize complaints made about the justices concerning code of conduct or prejudicial actions, as well as a federal investigative body that would investigate complaints.

“It is critical the public has full faith that their institutions are functioning, including the judicial branch. The Supreme Court must demonstrate independence and fairness as they rule on the laws of the land — and any cracks in the public’s confidence will have damaging repercussions for the state of our democracy,” Murkowski said in a press release.

The bill comes after the discovery that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not report gifted luxury trips on financial disclosure forms. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell defended Thomas before the senate.

“I have total confidence in Justice Gorsuch, Justice Thomas, and all seven of their distinguished colleagues, no matter who appointed him, no matter who appointed them,” McConnell said.

However, some legal experts believe the change is a necessary change. Caroline Fredrickson, distinguished visiting professor from practice at Georgetown University Law Center, thinks it would be a good start.

“I think it’s a good first step to mandate that the court adopt its own code of conduct. But I think if they don’t do it, then Congress absolutely has the power to do it for them,” Fredrickson said.

“When the Supreme Court demonstrates that it’s not keeping itself within boundaries — and tries to then suggest that Congress can’t actually do anything about that then the lack of faith that people already have in our government — in our systems, from Congress to the Executive Branch to the Judiciary — is going to become a crisis,” Fredrickson said.

However, not all experts in the law field agree, arguing that this could result in justices being policed in a way that influences the decisions made by the Supreme Court — rather than any malfeasance. Questions of the code’s enforcement have also arisen, as there is no body that governs the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.