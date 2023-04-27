Pebble Mine appeal to be considered again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision to allow permits for a massive mineral mine in the Bristol Bay watershed isn’t dead just yet, although it doesn’t appear likely to make any sort of significant comeback.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that the appeal made by a group pushing for development of the Pebble Mine will be sent back to its Alaska District to do a partial review of the analysis.

The original analysis of the Pebble Mine project by the Corps of Engineers came back negative for development when it was released in Aug. 2020, stating that the project would likely result in “significant degradation of the environment.”

In late January, the Biden administration released what appeared to be the final blow against Pebble Mine and the group supporting it, the Pebble Limited Partnership, with the Environmental Protection Agency issuing a final determination that pointed out the environmental effects that would come with such a mine.

Tuesday’s decision — called a remand — from Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division engineer, said specific portions of the detrimental analysis were found to have merit.

However, Gibbs was careful in saying that the entire environmental report is not being reconsidered, and that it is not a permit authorization.

“The District has been asked to re-evaluate specific issues in the administrative record to ensure that the decision is well-supported,” Gibbs was quoted as saying in the release.

The area in Western Alaska where Pebble Mine was being proposed includes approximately 46% of the average global abundance of wild sockeye salmon, according to the EPA, and the salmon run hasn’t slowed in recent years; the 2022 season saw a preliminary count of 79 million sockeye salmon, an 81% increase from the average yearly run.

The decision to review parts of the EPA’s Final Determination under section 404(c) of the federal Clean Water Act is a separate process that allows a group to ask for an administrative appeal of something they disagree with.

The Bristol Bay Defense Fund, which consists of representatives from Alaska and national groups, said it expects the remand to make clearer the decision that was made in January.

“While we understand the Army Corps’ decision, there can be no question based on the overwhelming record of scientific evidence that the destructive Pebble project poses too grave a threat to the Bristol Bay region, its extraordinary wild salmon fishery, and the people and wildlife that it sustains,” the statement read. “The headwaters of the Bristol Bay fishery is the wrong place for large-scale mining.”

