Director to decide fate of controversial book at Anchorage Public Library

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A decision to restrict access to a sexual education graphic novel for some patrons at Anchorage libraries now rests with the Anchorage Library Director after a library committee defended the decision to keep the book in the young adult/teen collection.

“Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” uses both words and pictures to address subjects like pornography, sexually transmitted diseases and practices like sexting. Some of the content has drawn strong criticism — including from Doug Weimann, a member of the Library Advisory Board.

Previous: Library Advisory Board members point to Alaska statute in circumventing review process on controversial book

“I want it to be very clear where I stand on this, that book should not be in the hands of any child in this city,” Weimann said at the board’s last meeting.

Weimann said he believed the book violates a municipal law that bars disseminating indecent materials to minors. He said he doesn’t want to ban the book, but he does want it removed from sections of the library designated for young people.

The book was brought to the attention of the advisory board by Sami Graham, a former chief of staff for Mayor Dave Bronson who also wanted to restrict young patrons from accessing the book. Graham’s request for reconsideration ultimately sent the book to a small committee of librarians who reviewed it and decided the book should stay in the teen collection.

“Upon reading and discussing the book, we agreed that, while not to everyone’s taste, the book is appropriate for ages 14-18, depending on a teen’s maturity,” the committee wrote in a response letter.

The letter also said the library acquires materials to fulfill a large range of tastes and interests, adding that ultimately, “the responsibility for the reading, viewing, and listening choices of minors rests with their parents or legal guardians.”

Graham has appealed the committee’s decision, leaving it up to library director Virginia McClure to decide if the book should remain available to patrons under 18.

When asked Wednesday, a library spokesperson said she didn’t know when that decision would be made and that director McClure was unavailable for an interview. Graham also refused to comment, saying the library request for reconsideration is supposed to be a confidential process.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
JBER Air National Guard member indicted on multiple child pornography charges
A lockdown in the community of Emmonak has been lifted following the arrest of an armed suspect
Emmonak lockdown ends with arrest of armed suspect
Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Kenai theater

Latest News

‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service
Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant confirmed in an email to Alaska’s News Source on...
Settlement in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees