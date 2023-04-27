US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, officials said.(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.

The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”

The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
Alaska State Troopers badge
Sterling Highway collision near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee

Latest News

File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation