Alaska LNG Project leaders meet with South Korean officials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Leaders of the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Project met with South Korean government leaders and potential buyers in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The LNG project, which has been in development for decades and is estimated to produce 3.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, is expected to send much of its product to the international market.

“I would say it was relationship building. And it was an opportunity again, to reunite with folks that I’ve met with before in Korea. And again, it’s always good to have that personal interaction,” President of Alaska Gasline Development Corporation Frank Richards said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan said that the natural gas will first and foremost go to Alaskans, but that there is plenty of excess gas that would go to U.S. allies.

“I went to Korea and I met with the president. He was very interested in the Alaska LNG project, because our allies in Asia in particular, want to get off Russian oil and gas — they have to — and a lot of them are in many ways addicted to it,” Sullivan said.

Both Sullivan and Richards said that the LNG project would be a net negative for carbon emissions, saying the use of gas in some of the countries purchasing LNG would likely offset the use of coal, which produces greater emissions.

Richards also noted the Arctic carbon capture plant, which would be where those working in the LNG project, “would capture that gas, pressurize it and then push it back down into a separate part of the Prudhoe Bay Basin where it will be then sequestered.”

But there are still environmental organizations that are against the LNG project on the basis that it would be a carbon bomb, saying it would expel over 2 billion tons of carbon into the atmosphere, or 10 times more than the recently approved Willow Project.

“If you introduce a whole new supply of gas, that will typically reduce prices and increase demand. And so as a result, you have more net emissions overall,” Earthjustice senior attorney in Juneau Erin Colón said.

Colón also said that while it is better that carbon dioxide be pushed back into the ground, it is not much different from other LNG projects as they use that carbon to maintain pressure.

The LNG project would be developed in Prudhoe Bay with an 807-mile-long pipeline that would transport the gas to the liquefaction facility in Nikiski before selling in domestic and international markets.

Richards said the project is 18 to 24 months away from a final investment decision, after that it would take about six years of construction before LNG from the site would enter the market.

