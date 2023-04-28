Anchorage takes part in United Nations global climate conversation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the past month, a blue tent-like structure within the Anchorage Museum has been transporting Alaskans to up to 19 other cities around the world in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Barbados, just to name a few.

The goal of the “Museum for the United Nations” live portal session series is to invite conversation around the climate with fellow humans thousands of miles away, said Rebecca Pottebaum, the public programs manager for the Anchorage Museum.

“All of these sites have a portal, which invites you in to sit in a small group in your space and talk to another small group in another site and talk to them about topics like. ‘What gives you hope?’ What connects you to home?’” Pottebaum said. “Things that are broad questions that invite you into a conversation about climate.”

The technology used in the interactive exhibit was engineered through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to give participants on both sides of the screen the sense they are in the same room as their counterparts.

While the topic of conversation is about the climate, conversations from a recent session weren’t focused on whether or how climate is or isn’t changing but rather on one’s relationship to it. During a session on Thursday, the conversation centered around food, food security, sustainability and eliminating waste.

Pottebaum says the conversations have led to connections are real, personal and meaningful.

“People cry, I’ve had people want to just hug and hive five and leave really excited and jazzed up, and some people feeling really contemplative and reflective,” Pottebaum said. “But all of our guests and all of our conversations have been totally different and they’ve all brought different things to this global climate conversation.”

Friday is the last day of this virtual exhibit.

