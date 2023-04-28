Anchorage takes part in United Nations global climate conversation

The Anchorage Museum is one of 20 cities hosting a virtual climate portal as part of the Museum for the United Nations.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the past month, a blue tent-like structure within the Anchorage Museum has been transporting Alaskans to up to 19 other cities around the world in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Barbados, just to name a few.

The goal of the “Museum for the United Nations” live portal session series is to invite conversation around the climate with fellow humans thousands of miles away, said Rebecca Pottebaum, the public programs manager for the Anchorage Museum.

“All of these sites have a portal, which invites you in to sit in a small group in your space and talk to another small group in another site and talk to them about topics like. ‘What gives you hope?’ What connects you to home?’” Pottebaum said. “Things that are broad questions that invite you into a conversation about climate.”

The technology used in the interactive exhibit was engineered through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to give participants on both sides of the screen the sense they are in the same room as their counterparts.

While the topic of conversation is about the climate, conversations from a recent session weren’t focused on whether or how climate is or isn’t changing but rather on one’s relationship to it. During a session on Thursday, the conversation centered around food, food security, sustainability and eliminating waste.

Pottebaum says the conversations have led to connections are real, personal and meaningful.

“People cry, I’ve had people want to just hug and hive five and leave really excited and jazzed up, and some people feeling really contemplative and reflective,” Pottebaum said. “But all of our guests and all of our conversations have been totally different and they’ve all brought different things to this global climate conversation.”

Friday is the last day of this virtual exhibit.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
Alaska State Troopers badge
Sterling Highway collision near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees

Latest News

MF- 32 deg. Low 04-27-23
A chance to see rain-snow one more time
Shelters around Anchorage prepare to take in new clients after closure of the Sullivan Arena...
Shelters prepare for new clients following closure of Sullivan Arena
MF- 32 deg. Low 04-27-23
A chance to see rain-snow one more time
Reagan Martz was accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake