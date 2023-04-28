Army air crews ordered to stand down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most Army air crews have been grounded until further training is completed, according to a press release from the United States Army.

The order from Army Chief of Staff James McConville will ground all Army aviators — except for those currently participating in critical missions — until mandatory training has been completed. It comes less than a day after two Apache AH-64 helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment collided east of the town of Healy, killing three soldiers and injuring one.

Teams are being asked to stop all flight action for a 24-hour period, which will instead be used to undertake new training.

“The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” McConville said. “During this stand down, we will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned mission.”

Yesterday’s collision of two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright comes just weeks after nine soldiers were killed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, when their HH-60 Blackhawks collided during a training exercise.

In February, two soldiers — also based at Fort Wainwright — were injured in a rollover accident while landing Apache AH-64D helicopters at a Talkeetna airport.

Army officials say the two incidents appear to be completely unrelated, but concerns about safety have prompted the stand down order.

While aviation units are grounded, teams will review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility to ensure best practices are being followed. Pre-mission briefing processes will also include more information about risk mitigation, crew selection, flight planning, crew/flight briefings, debriefings and after-action reviews.

Units currently on active duty must complete the required training before May 5, while the Army National Guard and Reserve will have until May 31 to coincide with their respective training schedules.

Normal operations will resume once the training is completed.

