A chance to see rain-snow one more time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s hit or miss showers for Anchorage and Southcentral. Potential is there for some snow showers to arrive overnight and last into the morning hours of Friday. Commuters that may try the drive through Turnagain or Thompson passes in Southcentral are likely to encounter some snow.

But the temperatures during the day would quickly melt any snow that had the audacity and cold enough air that enabled it to “stick” for a bit. Begone, snow!

The Matanuska-Susitna valleys have a higher chance than Anchorage to see the light snow — perhaps up to an inch. But again, highs in the 40s will see its demise.

Rain showers are still in the Friday outlook for Southeast.

Palmer and Eagle were the hot spots in Alaska Thursday, with a high of 51 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 10 below zero in Anaktuvuk Pass, Point Lay and Point Thomson for the cold spot in the state.

