Shelters prepare for new clients following closure of Sullivan Arena

Shelters around Anchorage prepare to take in new clients after closure of the Sullivan Arena shelter
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shelters around Anchorage have started to prepare for an increased need for housing services as the Sullivan Arena shelter prepares to close its doors on Sunday for a majority of its clients.

The shelter, which housed a maximum of 360 clients and provided a warming shelter to the community, will be cutting down its intake by 75% as it moves to host only those with physical disabilities.

Catholic Social Services is working with clients at the Sullivan Arena to provide as much housing as possible through the Brother Francis Shelter and Complex Care. David Rittenberg, the Senior Director of Adult Homeless Services, is part of the team assisting during the transition.

“It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Rittenberg said. “So we have our case management teams down there trying to connect with people, making sure everyone’s on coordinated entry, anyone that is able to get connected to housing that we’re doing that. At complex care, we’re also taking a lot of referrals from the Sullivan Arena and making sure our xomplex care and Brother Francis Shelter, all our beds are filled.”

Catholic Social Services is also providing shuttle service three to four times a day from the Sullivan Arena to the 3rd Avenue Resource and Navigation Center. That service will be expanded to additional locations after May 1, available in areas where clients may need them.

“Some places that might be near camps, or in other places where people are congregated to make sure that we can get those people access to showers and some of those basic need services and then also to be able to bring them back to where they’re staying,” Rittenberg said.

The women’s shelter at Downtown Hope Center is expanding its capacity from 55 to 70 residents starting on May 1. Executive director Sherrie Laurie said women are especially vulnerable on the streets.

“We don’t want any women to be outside at night. It’s very dangerous for a female to be out there. Especially someone that’s traumatized, they can become victims very easy,” Laurie said.

The center is collecting sleeping bags for new clients, trying to transform its patio space into a sleeping porch.

“Outside, we have a covered patio area so we are able to set up benches out there and we have some leftover cots that we used to have. That’s what we need the sleeping bags for, those who are going to be sleeping outside,” Laurie said.

Downtown Hope Center asks that sleeping bag donations be dropped off at their Cordova Street parking lot, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Donations cannot be accepted between noon to 1:30 p.m.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at West High attend a fentanyl awareness event
Anchorage School District takes action after overdoses involving fentanyl
Alaska State Troopers badge
Sterling Highway collision near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
An early spring day in Anchorage.
Anchorage likely to see latest 50-degree day in 40 years
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Settlements in works for 2 fired Bronson administration employees

Latest News

The Anchorage Museum is one of 20 cities hosting a virtual climate portal as part of the Museum...
Anchorage takes part in United Nations global climate conversation
MF- 32 deg. Low 04-27-23
A chance to see rain-snow one more time
MF- 32 deg. Low 04-27-23
A chance to see rain-snow one more time
Reagan Martz was accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake