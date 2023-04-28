Temperatures remain below average as April draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers with some light snow mixed in has been falling across Southcentral Alaska this morning.

We’ll see limited accumulation with snow, as most of what we’re seeing is rain. This comes as temperatures are sitting at the warmest they’ve been for the morning lows all season long. It’s just a sign of a slow warming trend that is returning to the region.

We’ll hold onto precipitation chances through midmorning before drier weather makes a return. In fact, this afternoon could bring some sunshine to parts of Southcentral that will linger into Saturday. Even with the drier and sunnier conditions, April will still end on a cool note. Temperatures have struggled to climb out of the mid 40s for much of the month, and that will continue as we welcome in May.

We’re still chasing our first 50-degree day and while there is a possibility we see it next week, it will still be one of the latest first 50-degree days we’ve seen in decades. The latest ever recorded was May 12.

While we see drier conditions for the weekend, Southeast Alaska is still dealing with rounds of showers. Today will only bring passing showers, with Saturday shaping up to be very nice. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s before cooler and wetter weather makes a return. It’s looking possible that much of next week will be wet for Southeast with temperatures falling back into the lower 50s.

