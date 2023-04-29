2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after 2 Army helicopters from Fort Wainwright crash near Healy
Reagan Martz was accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake
On Monday, a U.S. Army team known as Bravo Company 1-52 — or simply the “Sugar Bears” — flew...
U.S. Army gets thousands of pounds of supplies to Denali base camp
Duyvu Nguyen, charged with first and second-degree murder, went before a jury Wednesday morning...
Trial gets underway for Anchorage man accused of murdering former employee
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Sullivan Arena clients grateful for extended shelter service

Latest News

Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Newly-released images shine a new light on what was happening in the situation room during the...
Never-before-seen photos show White House during Bin Laden raid
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow