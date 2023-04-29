Anchorage mayor vetoes 2 funding for housing study,

Mayor Bronson vetoes 2 line items in municipal budget
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced Friday two line-item vetoes of amendments to the Municipality of Anchorage’s 2023 operating budget.

Bronson vetoed $50,000 worth of funding for the Anchorage Community Development Authority to conduct a municipal-wide study of short-term rentals. In a press release, Bronson argued that the transaction was illegitimate because the ACDA does fall under the purview of the municipality.

“While I support a municipal-wide housing study of short-term rentals this is not a legal appropriation and therefore I must veto,” Bronson said.

The other line-item veto dealt another blow to the proposed Holtan Hills housing project in Girdwood, pulling funding that would secure $119,000 of funding to “hire a real estate consultant to protect the [Heritage Land Bank] interest in the Holtan Hills land development deal, if the development agreement is approved by the Assembly.”

According to Bronson, this veto was done to “furnish the needed budget to fund this position within the Mayor’s Office.”

“While I support the efforts in advancing the Holtan Hills development agreement, the proposal to utilize funding from a position that is currently filled within the Mayor’s Office is putting an individual’s employment in jeopardy, I do not condone,” Bronson said. “Therefore, I am vetoing this amendment to furnish the needed budget to fund this position within the Mayor’s Office.”

