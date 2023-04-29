April closing out with a mix bag of weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The month of April will come to a close with the same theme that has prevailed all month: cooler to colder than normal temperatures with areas of mixed precipitation across much of the state. This includes much of the west coast, Southwest, the Interior, and Southcentral.

Southeast will have the weather pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures into the lower to middle 60s across the central and southern channels on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.