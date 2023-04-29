New library committee will review challenged books on MSBSD shelves

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new district-wide library committee will be formed this spring to review a list of book titles deemed inappropriate by Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District parents, staff and community members. This comes after a recent outpouring of public criticism during the last couple of school board meetings.

“School’s about math, reading, writing,” said Don McQuown during the Apr. 5 regular school board meeting. “If they want to learn about sex it should be from their parents.”

McQuown is a 42-year resident of the Mat-Su and said he currently has five grandchildren in the district.

The complaints largely centered around sexually explicit content within the titles, considered inappropriate for school-aged students. Some of the books on the long list compiled by the district also have LGBTQ themes.

The list includes 56 titles in total, but not everyone agrees that they’re controversial in nature. Tony Petroccia, a teacher at Colony High School, testified at the March 28 joint school board and Assembly meeting in Palmer.

“I think the community needs to wake up a little bit, the world is changing,” Petroccia said before the school board and assembly members. “There’s a lot of [societal] change in this younger generation and we have got to embrace it.”

The librarian from Colony High School, Stephanie Haase, spoke at the April 5 regular meeting, telling the board that keeping kids safe and protecting their right to read is a “delicate balance.”

“As librarians, we welcome conversations about reconsidering books in our school library,” Haase said. “But a blanket removal of books from lists pulled from outside political interests does nothing but erode the rights of the individual parents to make choices for their own children in our community.”

The board will be comprised of 13 individuals, consisting of seven parents and community members, two certified staff members, two school board members as well as two librarians. The district will select the seven parents and community members from a randomized lottery around each of the seven school board voting districts.

According to the most recent update from the district, over 300 people have applied to be selected for the committee. The date of selection has yet to be determined, but the district said the board will be formed sometime this spring.

It will be up to the committee to review each book on the list to decide if it will be removed, restricted or stay on school shelves.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.