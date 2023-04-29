Reading symposium draws a thousand educators to Anchorage to improve student outcomes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than a thousand educators are attending the Alaska Science of Reading Symposium at the Egan Center in Anchorage this weekend, and hundreds more will join them online to learn about how teachers can improve Alaska’s dismal reading scores.

Sponsored by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, the symposium is meant to support the department’s goal of having every student in the state read at grade level by the end of the third grade.

Alaska currently ranks very poorly when it comes to reading scores, according to a national assessment. Susan McKenzie, division director for the Department of Education and a symposium organizer, says that’s why educators have pushed for legislation that will support their efforts.

“We are nearly at the bottom of the other states — and that’s assessment at fourth and eighth grade level, so we know that we have some work to do in the area of reading,” McKenzie said. “That’s why the state board, the governor, have really been pushing for the Alaska Reads Act, and that finally passed this past spring and it will be implemented July first of this year.”

The Alaska Reads Act designates funds for professional development and encourages teachers to use science to teach even the youngest students to read.

“What we’ve learned is that there are foundational skills that have to be explicitly taught,” McKenzie said. “Phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension — we have to teach those explicit skills explicitly.”

Funds secured by the act are also helping the Anchorage School District to implement a new reading curriculum, according to Dianna Beltran, a Senior Director with ASD. Beltran said the curriculum will be implemented for students in kindergarten through third grade next school year, adding fourth and fifth grade the following year.

A provision of the Alaska Reads Act that will apply to all schools is the requirement for regular literacy screenings for students in kindergarten through third grade, and mandates that those who need extra instruction and practice get it.

“If a student is below proficiency in the grade level that they’re at, then an individual reading improvement plan is developed with the parent and input from other educators, the principal, and then it’s implemented with the student, and they are progress-monitored throughout the year to support bringing their reading proficiency up,” McKenzie said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke briefly at the symposium on Friday, promising the crowd of educators there would be more money in the budget for education. Dunleavy also said there were serious conversations occurring in Juneau about paying teachers more.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.