Sullivan Arena clients gear up with camping supplies as shelter’s closure nears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lines spiraled around the Sullivan Arena on Friday morning, as shelter clients and others experiencing homelessness lined up waiting for their turn to receive a blue, medium-sized duffle bag filled with camping supplies.

Service providers from Veteran Affairs, Anchorage Fire Department, Bean’s Café, Henning Inc., Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc., Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness and Cook Inlet Tribal Council were present at the shelter to pass out bags and tents and provide clients and others with resource information.

Service providers said by noon they had already passed out around 100 bags and still had around 160 more to give out. Client Michael Sanky Condello said the supplies were the difference between “sleeping on the curb, and having a shelter over my head with a blanket to sleep in.”

“The difference is life and death,” Condello said. “They are very, very important to our spirit and to our body. We are stewards of this body and stewards to this earth, and cleanliness is next to godliness.”

As clients prepare for Monday and all the unknowns that will follow, some still question where they will be sleeping Monday night.

“A good number of the people who are staying here now are going to be right on the street. I wish there was more options. Not just for them. But myself. I’m just happy the weather is getting better,” client James Wyse said.

Clients express that the bags will provide a bit more comfort as they find new accommodations.

“If they didn’t pay for it and give it to us, we would all be sleeping on the ground. So I am very thankful. I’m very thankful,” Wyse said.

Rob Seay, the deputy director of Henning Inc., said this is the most robust effort he’s been a part of to equip clients and others experiencing homelessness with basic supplies at the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan is closing to most clients as a homeless shelter on Monday.

“We have a little bit more buy-in as well with a little bit more partnerships between the city, with the administration, with the coalition, the Assembly and service providers. So collectively, we’re learning how to do this a little better,” Seay said.

