Fairview community works together for their safety near highways

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Fairview community brainstormed possible solutions for the danger many of them face at the Gambell and Ingra corridor that passes through their neighborhood at the Fairview Workshop on Saturday.

This comes after Alaska Neighborworks was given a $537,660 grant to “revitalize” the community.

“Residents in Fairview have been working on this for decades, Gambell and Ingra are really dangerous corridors throughout the neighborhood, and it’s pedestrians are killed every year along this route,” Alaska Neighborworks Director of Community Engagement Lindsey Hajduk said.

Many in the community took the time to discuss the issue around snow piling on sidewalks.

“We come up with all these ideas for people on bikes, but then the city and the state keep dumping snow into those same pathways, like how do we stop the city and the state from doing that,” Fairview resident Janel Walton said.

Some of the solutions brought up included adding a barrier of space between the highway and the sidewalks and reducing the number of lanes on Gambell and Ingra streets.

“There’s also an idea of connecting each side of Fairview that separated by Gambell, and Ingra because some people on one side, don’t really think of the other side as part of Fairview, so just connecting the communities was really prevalent in our conversations,” Fairview resident Joshua Ayo-akinyemi said.

On May 18, 2023, the Department of Transportation will host its own workshop concerning Fairview and will be receiving much of the input from Saturday’s discussion.

“I really like the innovation. People here have really good ideas. They’ve been here very long time. They care about their community, and they just want to make it better,” Ayo-akinyemi said.

