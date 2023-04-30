One low weakens as a stronger one gets ready to move in

Low pressure near Prince William Sound weakens just in time for a stronger storm to arrive from the Aleutians as the calendar turns from April to May.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was the tale of two weather stories across Southcentral on Saturday. The first story was all of the sunshine and seasonable temperatures from the Mat-Su Valley down through the Anchorage bowl where temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported a high temperature of 47 degrees, so Anchorage still has yet to officially hit 50 degrees.

The second story is not as pretty thanks to a compact area of low pressure moving from the Gulf of Alaska into Prince William Sound. The low spread widespread clouds and precipitation across the area and along the south and east facing slopes of the Chugach Range. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Cordova picked up 0.49″ of rain. Wet snow fell in the higher terrain of the Chugach, including Thompson Pass.

The above mentioned low will weaken as it moves inland overnight. Skies will be mostly clear for areas west of the mountains, but scattered clouds will remain by morning after precipitation comes to an end overnight.

Sunshine will start the day on Sunday, but a stronger and larger storm system will be moving out of Bristol Bay and into Southwest. That system will spread clouds into Southcentral from west to east during the day, with the possibility of some light rain arriving by Sunday evening. More widespread rain, and yes, higher elevation snow (for areas generally above 1,000 feet), is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as the system slowly moves across southern Alaska.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after 2 Army helicopters from Fort Wainwright crash near Healy
Army air crews ordered to stand down
Reagan Martz was accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Anchorage man acquitted in 2018 death of boater on Flat Lake
‘The first step is admitting that a problem exists’: Alaska’s leaders agree on state’s fiscal...
‘The first step is admitting that a problem exists’: Alaska’s leaders agree on state’s fiscal condition
On Monday, a U.S. Army team known as Bravo Company 1-52 — or simply the “Sugar Bears” — flew...
U.S. Army gets thousands of pounds of supplies to Denali base camp

Latest News

Below normal temperatures, rain, and even some snow will continue as the month comes to a close.
April closing out with a mix bag of weather
Temperatures remain below average as April draws to a close
Temperatures remain below average as April draws to a close
Temperatures remain below average as April draws to a close
Temperatures remain below average as April draws to a close
MF- 32 deg. Low 04-27-23
A chance to see rain-snow one more time