One low weakens as a stronger one gets ready to move in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was the tale of two weather stories across Southcentral on Saturday. The first story was all of the sunshine and seasonable temperatures from the Mat-Su Valley down through the Anchorage bowl where temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported a high temperature of 47 degrees, so Anchorage still has yet to officially hit 50 degrees.

The second story is not as pretty thanks to a compact area of low pressure moving from the Gulf of Alaska into Prince William Sound. The low spread widespread clouds and precipitation across the area and along the south and east facing slopes of the Chugach Range. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Cordova picked up 0.49″ of rain. Wet snow fell in the higher terrain of the Chugach, including Thompson Pass.

The above mentioned low will weaken as it moves inland overnight. Skies will be mostly clear for areas west of the mountains, but scattered clouds will remain by morning after precipitation comes to an end overnight.

Sunshine will start the day on Sunday, but a stronger and larger storm system will be moving out of Bristol Bay and into Southwest. That system will spread clouds into Southcentral from west to east during the day, with the possibility of some light rain arriving by Sunday evening. More widespread rain, and yes, higher elevation snow (for areas generally above 1,000 feet), is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as the system slowly moves across southern Alaska.

