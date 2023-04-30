Soldiers killed in helicopter crash identified

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort Wainwright.(Courtesy Chief Warrant Officer Cameron Roxberry/DVIDS)
By Tracy Sinclare
Apr. 29, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The names of the three soldiers killed in the helicopter crash near Healy, AK on Thursday have been released.

The U.S. Army says the men who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, NY; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, CO; and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Wayment, 32, of North Logan, UT.

A fourth soldier was injured in the crash and taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to a statement from the Army, “The helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they collided in flight about 50 miles east of Healy.” The crash was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday. Personnel from Fort Wainwright and the Alaska National Guard responded to the scene.

“The loss of these Soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska,” said Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I’ve ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen.”

On Friday, Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounded all Army aviators — except for those currently participating in critical missions — until mandatory training has been completed. This order came one day after the crash near Healy and a month after a crash that killed nine soldiers during a training flight near Fort Campbell, KY.

