An Alaska satellite is headed to space

The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan communication satellite into space.(Shawn Williams/Pacific Dataport)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three launch delays, at 4:29 p.m. Alaska Time Sunday, the Falcon Heavy rocket took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board, is the Aurora 4A satellite from Pacific Data Port in Alaska.

“This Alaskan project is, is finally coming to fruition today,” said Shawn Williams, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategy. Williams said the Aurora 4A will cover Alaska with enough broadband to connect about 10,000 people.

Aurora 4A will be a “middle mile,” which is a source that connects a community with internet from the Lower 48.

“With his new, ubiquitous coverage and middle mile, it allows the telecoms and providers throughout Alaska to connect communities that have never been connected,” said Williams. “Alaska is getting a lot of money for fiber build out, but it’s going to take years. It’s going to take three to seven years for everyone to get their build out done and there still be, there will still be areas that that are not covered with fiber.

“If the telecoms that has a fiber award, in their hands at the moment they’re building, if they build out their last mile first in the community, they can use this technology to get people connected within a month or two,” said Williams. “And then whenever the fiber shows up, you can use the satellite middle mile as a backup, and then have fiber be the primary. What we don’t want to see is people waiting seven years to get the fiber that the federal government is going to fund.”

Williams said it will take four to six weeks for Aurora 4A to get into its geosynchronous position over Alaska. There are two other satellites onboard Falcon Heavy.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in helicopter crash identified
Army air crews ordered to stand down
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Camping gear and other supplies passed out to clients and others who are experiencing...
Sullivan Arena clients gear up with camping supplies as shelter’s closure nears
An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after 2 Army helicopters from Fort Wainwright crash near Healy

Latest News

Fairbanks community members gathered to talk about options for the dangerous intersection of...
Fairview community works together for their safety near highways
Artists take used and leftoever items to make new works of art!
Transformed Treasures
Fairbanks community members gathered to talk about options for the dangerous intersection of...
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY WORKSHOP
A celebration of life was held at Chugiak High School to remember William Dill with family and...
Family and friends gather at Chugiak High School to celebrate the life of William L. Dill