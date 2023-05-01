Anchorage Animal Care and Control provides discount on adoptions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Animal Care and Control is now offering a discount on dog adoption fees due to a recent influx of dogs in their care.

This comes after the shelter had received a large influx of dogs both due to a parvo outbreak and springtime generally being the busiest season for the shelter.

“We’re trying to find them homes as soon as possible, get them out of the shelter and into a better environment. So we’ve lowered the adoption fee to $42 in hopes that we’ll get some dogs adopted a lot quicker,” Anchorage Animal Control public relations manager and volunteer coordinator Joel Jorgensen said.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 3.1 million dogs go into animal shelters each year. Out of those, 2 million are adopted, 700 thousand are returned to their owners, and almost 400 thousand are euthanized.

The Anchorage shelter had placed a pause on accepting pet surrenders while the discount is in effect, however since the discount, the shelters capacity has gone down from about 66 dogs to 46 dogs at the time of publishing.

“If you’re wanting to surrender your own animal for any given reason, another good option would be going to rehome.com which is a good website where you can look up families in your area that are willing to take in dogs,” Jorgensen said.

This helps by bringing the pet directly to their new home so they don’t have to wait at the shelter.

And for those who are looking to add a new member to their family, it may be worth considering adopting from a shelter.

“Our dogs are already fully grown, so you can kind of see what their demeanor is like. You can meet them. And you can really pick out a dog that already has established their potty trained,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen also said that it helps the community by alleviating the burden of having stray animals on the street and it brings an animal into a comfortable home.

