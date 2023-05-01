Another winter-like storm system arrives for the start of May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - I was hopeful that we were going to cross our elusive 50 degree mark Sunday afternoon, but clouds stole that opportunity along with the sunshine. Once again, Anchorage came close. The high temperature reached 49 degrees officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport at 1:52 p.m. Sunday.

Before the clouds arrived, all of Southcentral was in what I affectionately call the “slice of nice” located between two storm systems. In our case, the first was yesterday’s storm that brought nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain to Cordova, and a third of an inch of rain and melted snow to Glennallen, which was lifting northeast across the Interior. The second system has been moving across the eastern Aleutians and Southwest Alaska and is responsible for the increased cloud cover over the Anchorage area Sunday afternoon and evening.

The advancing storm has also brought an increase in south and southeasterly winds with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range. Isolated to widely scattered pockets of rain and higher elevation wet snow will arrive late Sunday evening and continue into Monday.

Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s for the start of the morning commute, but only rebound into the middle 40s on Monday afternoon.

Heading into the middle part of the week, it’ll pretty much be “rinse, wash, and repeat” with weather conditions and temperatures as the storm system slowly weakens while moving across the region.

